TG Manufacturing acquires Turnkey Fabrication

GRAND RAPIDS — TG Manufacturing LLC, a fully-integrated metals manufacturing company, acquired Turnkey Fabrication LLC, an integrated fabrication operation with laser, CNC brake press, machining, assembly and welding process capability.

Turnkey Fabrication operates and is headquartered in a 55,000-square-foot facility in Grand Rapids and supplies a diverse group of customers in the gaming, industrial laboratory and defense industry.

The company will become a division of TG Manufacturing’s craft steel operations in Byron Center, about 10 miles south of Grand Rapids, according to TG Manufacturing CEO Rich Achtenberg. Turnkey Fabrication will focus on its integration and assembly of electrical gaming products and outsource its fabrication to TG Manufacturing.

The deal will increase capacity and market for TG Manufacturing and allow for faster and more responsive turnaround times, Achtenberg said in a statement.

“Our continued drive toward vertical process integration is greatly enhanced with this acquisition,” he said.

The expansion will increase TG Manufacturing’s current single-shift operation to three shifts over the next few weeks, according to the company.

“The move from one shift to three shifts will allow the joint operations to manage existing Turnkey Fabrication business as well as TGM’s growth in several sectors,” TG Manufacturing COO Kevin Kyle said in a statement. “Our expanded production and capacity within our fabrication operations due to the acquisition, along with the vertical process capability within other divisions of TGM, will continue to add to the TGM value proposition of one-stop, fully-integrated metal systems solutions.”

TG Manufacturing is a group of manufacturing companies with customers in a multitude of industrial sectors including aerospace, automotive, material handling, furniture, appliances, renewable energy and construction. Other TG Manufacturing companies in the region include Dorr Industries, AIM Industries, Craft Steel and Tupelo Tool and Die. The company is a division of Tiger Industrial Systems, an industrial group that includes manufacturing, industrial land development and logistics.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.