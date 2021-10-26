The Shyft Group inks $53M contract with U.S. Postal Service

NOVI — A brand in The Shyft Group Inc.’s portfolio has inked a $53 million contract with the United States Postal Service.

Utilimaster — which manufactures custom, multi-stop trucks and uplifts — announced today that the USPS placed a $53 million order for 447 dry freight truck bodies that will be used for heavy bulk mail delivery.

Daryl Adams COURTESY PHOTO

The new contract follows a previous $214 million, multi-year deal between the USPS and The Shyft Group (Nasdaq: SHYF) for 2,000 vehicles.

“For more than 40 years, Utilimaster has been designing and manufacturing purpose-built parcel delivery vehicles that improve delivery efficiencies and driver ergonomics and safety,” Shyft Group President and CEO Daryl Adams said in a statement. “We take great pride in delivering on our promises and in providing high-quality fleets to our customers.”

Headquartered in Novi, The Shyft Group maintains a large presence in Charlotte, where the company was formerly based as Spartan Motors Inc.

The latest USPS order will feature 18- and 24-foot vehicles with both cab-over and cab-behind chassis.

Utilimaster will produce the order during the second quarter of 2022 and expects to complete it in 2023.

“Our quality and experience are what makes Utilimaster a leader in the delivery space,” said Chad Heminover, president of Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services. “We set ourselves apart from the competition by building strong, long-term relationships with our clients and providing high-quality products.”