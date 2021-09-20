The Shyft Group launches electric vehicle R&D facility in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH — Specialty vehicle manufacturer The Shyft Group Inc., formerly headquartered in Charlotte, announced today that it has opened a new research and development center in Wayne County.

The 40,000-square-foot facility, located at 47632 Halyard Drive in Plymouth, will be home to the company’s mobility research and development department, referred to as Shyft Innovations.

The company will use the facility to manufacture its electric vehicle chassis, which is designed to service a variety of truck applications, including last-mile parcel delivery fleets, work trucks, passenger buses and recreational vehicles.

“Opening a dedicated R&D facility reflects our commitment to constant innovation,” The Shyft Group President Daryl Adams said in a statement. “Our strategic EV chassis development initiative, announced in June, is just the first in a number of future developments from Shyft Innovations that will drive advancements in both mobility and alternative propulsion.”

Last summer, The Shyft Group — then known as Spartan Motors Inc. — announced its new name and that it would be relocating its corporate headquarters from Charlotte to Novi. The company divested its emergency response vehicles division, selling it to Milwaukee-based REV Group Inc., which also inherited the Spartan Motors name.

The Shyft Group continues to operate production facilities in Charlotte, where the company earlier this year announced a hiring push.