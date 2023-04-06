‘There is no communist plot’: Gotion responds to Big Rapids-area battery plant criticism

Gotion Inc.’s top North American executive said Wednesday that the Chinese company is targeting July to start construction on a planned $2.4 billion battery parts plant in the Big Rapids area.

But first, the company and local officials supporting it are hoping to allay worries ranging from impact on the local water table and environment to ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Chuck Thelen, Gotion’s North American vice president, tackled the CCP claims at the outset of a virtual panel discussion Wednesday evening focused on answering questions submitted by residents.

“There is no communist plot within Gotion to make Big Rapids a center to spread communism,” Thelen said on the call. “Never in my time with this company have I ever heard anybody mention anything about a party affiliation.”

The planned factory, which would produce anode and cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, has become a lightning rod for criticism since being announced last year. Gotion’s plant, along with Ford Motor Co.’s $3.5 billion battery plant with Chinese giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. in Marshall, have stoked political tension from Lansing and Washington, D.C., to Beijing.

Wednesday’s panel discussion was initially planned to be in person but was changed to a virtual meeting because of safety concerns, underscoring how tense the situation in Mecosta County has become.

Jim Chapman, supervisor of Green Township, where the 2 million-square-foot plant would be erected, said he has received death threats over his support for the project and its promised 2,350 jobs.

“Right now, there’s so much misinformation out there, you would not believe what I’m having to deal with,” Chapman told Crain’s ahead of the panel discussion.

While the discussion took place, demonstrators took to a sidewalk in front of Ferris State University’s campus with signs protesting the battery plant, according to videos posted on Facebook by Randy Guppy Sr., who has been outspoken against the plant.

Thelen sought to dispel the claim that Gotion must carry out the Communist Party agenda. Critics have raised questions about the company’s articles of association, which state as of July: “The Company shall set up a Party organization and carry out Party activities in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China.”

Thelen said those terms apply to parent company Gotion High-Tech Co. Ltd. but not the North American subsidiary established in California in 2014, which is building the plant near Big Rapids.

Thelen said he will serve as plant manager overseeing operations and that parent company chairman and president, Zhen Li, has entrusted him to run it.

“He’s never ever made reference to a communist ideal or directive,” Thelen said of Li. “He has my trust. I think he’s an honest man.”

In an attempt to clear the air, Gotion applied for a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States — the same national security review demanded by Big Rapids Township, which has since been cut out of the project footprint due to opposition from board members.

The CFIUS review is being funded by Gotion, Thelen said. All the documentation needed for it will be submitted to the federal government by Friday, with a response due 30-45 days later.

“We will obey their conclusion and comply with their findings,” Thelen said.

Over the past month, the Gotion plan went from being seemingly on the rocks to even bigger than anticipated. Thelen has stressed that it is still not a done deal. The Michigan Senate Appropriations Committee must still give final approval for $175 million in state incentives for the project.

The company surveyed 44 locations around the U.S. before landing on the Big Rapids area site, due to the cost and availability of land, labor pool and proximity to Ferris State University, which would serve as the main job training pipeline.

Thelen said the battery parts plant will supply a Gotion battery cell plant in the U.S. Though the location has not yet been disclosed, Thelen confirmed to Crain's that Michigan is not in contention.

Chapman and Thelen encouraged residents to check the facts before jumping to conclusions.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been force fed a big fear sandwich,” Thelen said. “Always ask questions of those who make unbelievable claims.”