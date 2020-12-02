Total Fire Protection expands services

GRAND RAPIDS — Total Fire Protection Inc., a family-owned business that has specialized primarily in fire sprinkler and extinguisher services, has launched a new division to expand its capabilities.

Dubbed Total Fire & Security, the family-owned business now provides a more complete line of life safety services.

“Within the last 10 years, people have been looking for more of a one-stop-shop,” said Ryan Goossens, president of Total Fire Protection, which is headquartered in Grand Rapids but has branches in Traverse City in addition to Fort Myers, Fla. and Berthoud, Colo.

“They want someone they can call that services all of their life safety needs,” Goossens said. “We previously were doing fire sprinkler and fire extinguisher, but we were running into a lot of people asking if we would ever consider doing fire and security, specifically fire alarms.”

With the division, the company is able to provide new services that include installation, inspections and service for fire alarms and security alarms in addition to central station alarm monitoring, building access control, security cameras and nurse call systems.

Goossens said the company started by marketing the new services to existing clients and is now promoting them to the general public.

He also said launching the expansion required a “significant investment” for the company to bring together the additional staff, products and service trucks to execute the new line of services.

“We’re getting a ton of good response from both electrical contractors that were bidding on new installs and to existing customers that now we can give them the one-stop-shop for their life safety needs,” Goossens said.