Trailer parts distributor New Life Transport expands in Byron Township

BYRON TWP. — Wholesale truck and trailer parts distributor New Life Transport Parts Center has expanded its Byron Township facility to meet surging demand.

The provider of aftermarket and OEM parts for heavy-duty trucks and trailers signed a long-term lease for 175,000 square feet of additional space at a facility located at 425 Gordon Industrial Court SW in Byron Township, next door to the headquarters of its parent company, Hinton Transportation Investments Inc.

New Life leased an initial 73,000 square feet of the building last year. By leasing the additional space, the company now occupies the entire facility, which is owned by Core West Michigan Industrial LLC and formerly housed wine and liquor wholesaler Republic National Distributing Co.

The expansion increases capacity for parts storage, adds additional handling capabilities, and led New Life to hire 20 additional employees. The company worked with Cascade Township-based Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services to secure the additional space.

New Life also recently sold off a 35,300-square-foot location at 5985 Clay Ave. SW in Grand Rapids and a 37,140-square-foot facility at 4329 Eastern Ave. SE in Kentwood. Additionally, the company subleased its location at 5801 Weller Ct SW in Wyoming, consolidating into the Byron Township space.

New Life, which maintains locations in nine other states outside of Michigan, will use the added space in Byron Township to increase both the variety and quantity of parts.

In a statement, the company noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the buying habits of companies in the truck and trailer parts industry.

The trucking industry has been routinely seen as one of the primary culprits of the nation’s crippling supply chain issues. According to New Life, this has led to increased demand for trailers and the parts needed to keep them on the road.