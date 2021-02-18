Trendway expands Canada sales presence with two new partnerships

HOLLAND — Furniture maker Trendway Corp. has announced two new partnerships as it continues to bolster its sales operations in Canada.

The Holland-based provider of office furniture and architectural products recently announced the addition of Hamilton, Ontario-based Green River Furniture and Montreal-based Major Design Furniture to its sales team as independent rep groups.

Rob Day COURTESY PHOTO

Green River Furniture covers the greater Toronto region in addition to southwest and northern Ontario. The company has been around for more than two decades and primarily serves the corporate, education, health care and hospitality sectors.

Major Design Furniture covers the Montreal and Ottawa markets.

The two new partnerships come six months after Trendway, which belongs to the Contract Interiors division of Illinois-based office equipment supplier Fellowes Brands, added Alberta-based Flipside Corporate Furniture to its sales team.

“The addition of Green River Furniture and Major Design Furniture presents Trendway with tremendous opportunities for growth in the Ontario and Quebec markets,” Rob Day, executive vice president of customer experience for Fellowes Contract Interiors, said in a statement. “We look forward to increasing collaborative relationships with the architect and design and dealer communities in these regions.”