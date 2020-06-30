Trucking equipment supplier set to open first Michigan location in Walker

WALKER — Chicago-based General Truck Parts & Equipment is investing more than $500,000 to launch a new facility in Walker, the company’s first operation in Michigan.

The Right Place Inc. and the city of Walker announced the expansion, which is expected to include seven to 10 new jobs over the next three years. The new storefront, warehouse and remanufacturing facility at 2686 3 Mile Road will open on July 1, despite construction delays stemming from COVID-19.

“We knew we could improve service and delivery times with a new operation in Michigan,” Eric Sjoredsma, general sales manager at General Truck Parts, said in a statement.

Sjoredsma oversaw the project’s site selection and construction.

“We contacted The Right Place and they assisted us in identifying potential locations and connected us to key people to help us open our first operation in Michigan,” he added.

The Right Place officials say the project “reaffirms the region” as a place for companies to access markets across the state.

“Companies located in Chicago and neighboring states recognize the affordability and many other benefits of expanding in West Michigan and we’re pleased to assist in projects like these,” said Brent Case, vice president of business attraction at The Right Place.

General Truck Parts was founded in 1970 and provides new and remanufactured truck parts for a variety of vehicles, including on- and off-highway, industrial, agricultural and construction trucks. The company has six other locations in Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Rochester, N.Y., and Portland, Maine.