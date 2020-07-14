UFP Industries acquires California manufacturer

GRAND RAPIDS — An affiliate of wood products company UFP Industries has acquired Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.-based T&R Lumber Co.

With the asset deal, UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI), formerly known as Universal Forest Products Inc., acquired T&R Lumber’s affiliates, Sullivan & Mann and Kelmar Creations, according to a statement.

Scott Worthington, president of the UFP Industrial business unit COURTESY PHOTO

T&R is a manufacturer and distributor of products for the nursery industry, including growing containers, pots, trays, wooden stakes, trellises, tree boxes and other supplies.

“T&R has a strong leadership team and solid track record of growth with new and existing products,” Scott Worthington, president of the UFP Industrial business unit, said in a statement. “We look forward to harnessing their expertise to grow our agricultural product offerings and customer base at UFP affiliates across the country.”

T&R generated $31 million in sales for 2019. The company will be incorporated into the UFP Industrial business and will continue to be managed by President Phil Guardia, according to a statement.

Guardia called UFP Industries “a perfect fit” for T&R.

“Their family culture and team approach are exactly how we have operated our companies,” Guardia said in a statement. “We can now expand our regional success across UFP’s national footprint.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.