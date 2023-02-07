fbpx
Manufacturing
Marshall Excelsior plans to cut 81 jobs, or about 40 percent of its headcount, in Marshall. Marshall Excelsior plans to cut 81 jobs, or about 40 percent of its headcount, in Marshall. COURTESY OF MARSHALL EXCELSIOR

Valve supplier to lay off 40% of workforce in Marshall

BY Kurt Nagl, Crain’s Detroit Business Monday, February 06, 2023 08:37pm

A valve supplier in Marshall is planning to lay off 81 employees through the end of September, according to a notice filed with the state.

The WARN notice, dated Jan. 31, said Marshall Excelsior Co. would permanently cut 40 percent of the 200-person staff at its plant at 1506 George Brown Drive. Employees are not represented by a union.

The notice did not say why the job cuts are being made, but local TV station WWMT reported in December that the company would relocate jobs due to cost pressures and competition.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for more information Monday.

Marshall Excelsior was founded 45 years ago and supplies a variety of valves for the RV industry and commercial and industrial equipment.

From Crain’s Detroit Business.

