Van’s Pattern Corp. acquired by Southwest Michigan manufacturer

GRAND RAPIDS — A family-owned Grand Rapids manufacturer with 60 years of experience in polystyrene patterns and prototypes is changing ownership.

Van’s Pattern Corp., which operates out of a 40,000 square-foot facility at 11 Sweet St. NW on Grand Rapids’ north side, recently announced that it sold to LNS Manufacturing Inc., which is based in Schoolcraft.

Van’s Pattern uses CNC-controlled cutting machines to create detailed patterns and prototypes for the auto industry in addition to special tool manufacturers and foundries. The company was founded in 1960 by Ebel Vander Molen and taken over by his son, Dan, in 1980. Over that time, the company transitioned from wood patterns to foam.

LNS Manufacturing is owned and led by Larry DeHart, who will become the new president of Van’s Pattern. LNS Manufacturing is also run by Glenn McQuarter, who is the current general manager at Van’s Pattern.

DeHart plans to add up to 10 new employees next year to the 21 that already work at Van’s Pattern despite the COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges that have rocked the manufacturing industry.

“With 48 years of production management background, growing two companies as well as owning one of them, I feel comfortable in my abilities to continue the established reputation as well as promoting growth,” DeHart said in a statement.

Hudsonville-based mergers and acquisitions service provider NuVescor Group oversaw the transaction. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.