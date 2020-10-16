Viking Products plans new Walker headquarters

WALKER — Automotive parts manufacturer Viking Products Inc. is eyeing a larger headquarters in Walker with the planned construction of a 132,600-square-foot facility to accommodate the company’s recent growth.

Viking Products proposes the new facility on a 16.8-acre site at 3260 Northridge Drive NW near its current location. The company’s new headquarters would also be located near a new Amazon.com Inc. package sorting and delivery facility.

Viking’s current facility is 60,000 square feet and is in the process of being sold, said Viking Products Director of Finance Dale Manske.

“The new facility will give us room to grow,” Manske said. “We’ve had some good growth over the last 10 years and we anticipate that to continue.”

This will be the company’s fourth building in Walker, where it has operated for the past 30 years, Manske said.

The new facility is planned to include a 26,000-square-foot second story office area and will house its marketing and sales company, HC Olsen & Associates, Inc.

The Walker City Planning Commission will consider the final area site plan for the first of two phases of the project at its Oct. 21 meeting. The proposed industrial facility will have office, warehouse, shipping, assembly, receiving and sorting spaces. Phase two includes plans for future building and parking expansions.

City staff recommends approving the plan with a few minor conditions, including alterations to proposed landscaping and signage. The site plan also includes adding 132 parking spaces, as well as improvements to the site’s stormwater management facilities and lighting.

If approved, construction is expected to start later this fall and be completed in summer 2021.