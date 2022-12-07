Walker automation manufacturer plans $5.7M expansion amid continued growth

WALKER — Automation solutions provider Axis Automation has announced a $5.7 million expansion in Walker that it expects could create up to 50 jobs.

State and local officials today announced the expansion, which is backed by a $500,000 Jobs Ready Michigan performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The growth follows a $4 million investment in a new facility in early 2018 that also had state backing from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Top officials say Axis Automation’s ongoing growth aligns with the state’s Industry 4.0 Initiative, which launched in 2020 and seeks to ensure half of Michigan’s small and mid-sized manufacturers are prepared to adopt automation technology by 2025.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the expansion “underscores the strength of our talented manufacturing workforce and our attractive business climate.”

“This expansion in Walker cements Axis Automation’s presence in West Michigan and builds on our efforts to ensure Michigan’s innovative manufacturers lead the way in Industry 4.0 technologies and workforce needs,” Whitmer said in an announcement.

Founded in 2015 in Walker, Axis Automation specializes in designing, programming and building robotic automation and assembly equipment for a variety of industries.

State officials said the company chose to expand in Walker, where it will lease a second facility, over a competing site in Illinois.

“Their decision to stay in the area helps us continue our work of advancing manufacturers through technology integration and establishing our region as the next tech hub of the Midwest,” Jen Wangler, vice president of technology at economic development organization The Right Place Inc., said in a statement. “We’re excited that they can continue to grow their team here in West Michigan.”