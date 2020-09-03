West Michigan video systems manufacturer makes strategic acquisition in Florida firm

BYRON CENTER — A West Michigan producer of body-worn cameras and rear vision and video recording systems used worldwide has announced a new strategic acquisition.

Pro-Vision Video Systems — owned by Boston-based private equity firm JMC Capital Partners — has acquired Zone Defense LLC, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla. Aligning with Pro-Vision’s products, Zone Defense develops, engineers and manufactures advanced vision systems for automotive and fleet industries.

Founded in 2003, Byron Center-based Pro-Vision serves the law enforcement, commercial transportation and public transit industries in more than 58 countries.

“The acquisition of Zone Defense will further accelerate our growth in video solutions for the commercial market and enhance and expand our robust suite of video hardware and software products specially designed for commercial vehicles,” Pro-Vision President Michael Finn said in a statement released by JMC Capital Partners. “It will also extend our sales reach for all of our markets, including our school bus and law enforcement segments, deeper into Canada.”

Pro-Vision found new leadership this year with Finn joining the company at the beginning of the year and CFO Kevin Spalding signing on in the spring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company was able to avoid layoffs throughout the pandemic and remained at full capacity with help from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

In July, Finn told MiBiz that he was seeing improvements in all of Pro-Vision’s verticals following understandably sluggish sales in March and April.

“We are excited to work alongside the Pro-Vision team to supply world-class video systems into the commercial and OEM markets,” said Zone Defense CEO James Markus, who is now head of commercial solutions for Pro-Vision. “Joining Pro-Vision further allows us to accelerate the development and release of new cutting-edge products for customers around the globe.”