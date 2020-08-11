Wolverine World Wide names new president, expected future CEO

ROCKFORD — Wolverine World Wide Inc. has named Brendan Hoffman as the company’s next president and anticipated CEO as the Rockford-based footwear and outdoor apparel company transitions its leadership team and increases its focus on e-commerce.

Hoffman, who’s expected to start as president and board member on Sept. 8, for the past five years has been CEO of Vince Holding Corp., a New York-based fashion brand. He was previously chief executive at Bon-Ton Stores Inc., Lord & Taylor LLC and Neiman Marcus.

Brendan Hoffman COURTESY PHOTO

In his new role, Hoffman will report to Wolverine Chairman, CEO and President Blake Krueger. The company said Hoffman is expected to be the future CEO of Wolverine “over a period of time.” Hoffman was picked after a multi-year search process.

“Brendan is a very strong addition to the Wolverine Worldwide senior management team and his proven leadership and track record makes him the ideal person to become our next President and eventually lead Wolverine Worldwide into the next chapter of its journey,” Krueger said in a statement.

Krueger has served in the top executive role since 2007.

Hoffman joins Wolverine (NYSE: WWW) as company executives plan for the “digital pivot and accelerated changes in consumer behavior that are now taking place in the global marketplace,” Krueger added.

The company has increasingly leaned on e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic as fewer customers visited retail stores. Despite a 16.1 percent drop in revenue during the first quarter of 2020, Wolverine’s owned e-commerce business grew by more than 17 percent, as MiBiz previously reported.

Hoffman said Wolverine’s portfolio of lifestyle brands — which includes Merrell, Sperry, Hush Puppies and Chaco — “will embrace a consumer direct mindset while we forge even stronger connections between global consumers and our brands.”