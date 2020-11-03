Zeeland Lumber & Supply acquired by ‘industry leader’ building products distributor

Building products dealer and manufacturer Zeeland Lumber & Supply Co. has been acquired by one of the largest specialty building product distributors in the country.

Earlier this week, Illinois-based US LBM Holdings LLC announced its acquisition of Zeeland Lumber & Supply, which operates three manufacturing facilities and three building material yards scattered throughout Michigan and Northern Indiana. US LBM will now operate 16 locations in Michigan after the acquisition.

Zeeland Lumber & Supply President Mark Miller, CEO Mike Dykstra and CFO Rob Groothuis will remain with the company. Miller will continue his role as president, according to the announcement.

“We’re proud to be joining US LBM, an industry leader that shares our commitment to delivering innovation and building trust,” Miller said in a statement. “Joining US LBM, with its national platform, expert team and relationships with the industry’s top suppliers, creates new and exciting opportunities for both our employees and customers.”

Connecticut-based financial advisory firm Anchor Peadbody advised Zeeland Lumber & Supply in the deal.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Adding Zeeland Lumber & Supply grows US LBM’s building product distribution and manufacturing network in the Midwest, strengthens our position as a market leader in Michigan and expands our reach into Northern Indiana,” US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson said in a statement. “Zeeland is a premier manufacturer and distributor with a terrific team, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to US LBM.”