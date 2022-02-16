Behrens to retire as executive director of GVSU Johnson Center for Philanthropy

Dr. Teri Behrens, who has served as executive director of Grand Valley State University’s Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy since 2018, has announced that she will retire this year.

Behrens worked for the university’s nonprofit research center in various capacities for nearly 14 years. She joined the center part-time in 2009 while founding The Foundation Review, the nation’s first peer-reviewed journal on philanthropy. Prior to joining GVSU, Behrens served as director of evaluation at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation for seven years.

Behrens announced her retirement on Tuesday “with a sense of great optimism,” noting the increasingly broad reach of The Foundation Review as well as the Johnson Center’s research, including its annual 11 Trends Philanthropy report that “reaches tens of thousands of readers every year.”

“I feel great pride and confidence in what the Johnson Center team has accomplished in the last four years,” Behrens said in an announcement. “We have shared the same challenges that so many of our colleagues in philanthropy have faced: fear, urgency, uncertainty. But also, determination, innovation and a conviction that our mission to ultimately support strong, inclusive communities can and does sustain us in the hardest of times.”

Behrens will stay on as executive director while a national search for a new leader starts this spring. She will also remain editor-in-chief of The Foundation Review until a new editor is appointed.

“The leadership of GVSU is committed to conducting an equitable and robust national search to identify a new executive director,” Behrens said. “With a solid strategic framework, clear roadmap, and supportive team, that leader will take the Johnson Center into its next chapter.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected to say that Dr. Teri Behrens has served as executive director of the Johnson Center since 2018.