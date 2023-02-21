Children’s Healing Center expanding to SE Mich. with second location near Ann Arbor

The Children’s Healing Center, a Grand Rapids nonprofit that operates a recreation center for children with compromised immune systems, plans to open a second location in Southeast Michigan.

The eight-year-old organization plans to begin construction this spring on the new $6.5 million facility in Ypsilanti Township, marking an expansion into Southeast Michigan.

“Since opening seven years ago, we’ve had several families from the Ann Arbor area make the drive to visit us in Grand Rapids,” founder and CEO Amanda Barbour said in a statement. “This demonstrates how our philosophy and programming resonate with families who crave the opportunity to break through the isolation that so many medical diagnoses bring with them.”

The Ann Arbor area “was a natural location” for Children’s Healing Center’s expansion because “like Grand Rapids, its community embraces and celebrates philanthropy, which is critical to our mission.”

The region also has children’s hospitals and health care facilities nearby, including the University of Michigan Health’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor that’s had a partnership with Children’s Healing Center for years, Barbour noted.

A former cancer patient, Barbour created Children’s Healing Center in 2015 to provide a “super clean” place for children and young adults with weakened immune systems and their families to play, socialize and learn. Many clients have been treated for cancer, undergone an organ transplant, or have an autoimmune disorder, a congenital heart defect, sickle cell or other medically complex conditions that cause a greater risk for infection and create a need to isolate.

Barbour’s personal experience with cancer in her early 20s led her to conceive and develop Children’s Healing Center.

“Spending time with families who were just looking for an escape and a glimpse of hope not only inspired me, but fired me up,” Barbour said. “I wanted to provide a solution to them. Thankfully, I found a community of professionals, businesses and supporters who shared the same vision I had. We got together and built the Center. It was an incredibly collaborative process, and we are experiencing that same community strength as we enter Southeast Michigan.”

Located on Fulton Street on Grand Rapids’ east side, Children’s Healing Center offers programs in science, technology, education, art and math, fitness, culture and other subjects at no cost for people.

The Children’s Healing Center has quietly raised $5.2 million so far to finance the Ypsilanti project and has begun the public phase of a capital campaign to raise the remaining amount needed. Support for the project includes a $2 million state grant and $1.25 million matching gift from The Jones Family Foundation.