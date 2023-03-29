Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area names new CEO 

The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area has tapped a nonprofit leader with more than a decade of experience in Ottawa County nonprofits as its new top executive.

Following a national search, CFHZ selected Patrick Cisler to serve as its next president and CEO, following the exit of former president Mike Goorhouse. Goodhouse led the foundation since 2014 and announced he would be stepping down in November, saying that he “felt called to a professional transition.”

CFHZ’s board chose Cisler following a four-month national search in which “a high caliber pool of local and national candidates applied for the position,” according to a statement.

Cisler currently serves as the executive director of the Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance, a membership organization serving more than 200 nonprofits in the Ottawa County area that provides training, resources and leadership development. He also serves as executive director of Community Spoke, a Holland-based health and human services nonprofit.

Cisler has led both nonprofits since 2013.

“Patrick is adept at building long-term relationships and walking alongside donors, nonprofits, and community partners,” CFHZ board chair Diane Kooiker said in a statement. “His existing knowledge of our community’s pressing needs and promising opportunities, along with his existing relationships with many of our donors and collaborative partners, will play a key role in ensuring a seamless transition. We are thrilled that he was interested in leading CFHZ in this next season of growth and impact.”

Previously, Cisler spent three years as co-organizer for TEDxMacatawa, a local organization hosting TEDTalks speakers. He also co-founded Healthier Holland, a community health program, spent a year as director of the Ottawa County Human Services Coordinating Council and served two years as special projects coordinator for Holland Rescue Mission, an emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness, addiction and food insecurity.

Cisler will officially assume the role of president and CEO at CFHZ on May 22.

“It is an unbelievable honor and privilege to be named as the next President/CEO of the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area,” Cisler said in a statement. “Specifically, I look forward to the opportunity to further CFHZ’s mission of growing the Community’s Endowment for further transformational impact. As someone who has dedicated their career to seeing Holland/Zeeland become a thriving community for everyone that lives here, I cannot think of a better opportunity to continue this highly missional work than at CFHZ.”

Cisler attended West Ottawa High School and graduated from DePauw University with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and economics in 2013.

CFHZ currently has more than $114 million in assets. According to its most recent annual report, the foundation in 2021 awarded $14.2 million in total gifts.