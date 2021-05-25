Dwelling Place housing nonprofit selects Jeremy DeRoo as new CEO

GRAND RAPIDS —The Dwelling Place board of directors has selected Jeremy DeRoo as the nonprofit housing developer’s next CEO.

DeRoo will replace Dennis Sturtevant, who is retiring on July 30 after nearly 33 years leading the community development organization. DeRoo has served as executive director at LINC UP for nearly 13 years helping to revitalize neighborhoods through authentic engagement, fostering economic development, expanding affordable housing and connecting local residents to leadership and grass-root initiatives.

Jeremy DeRoo COURTESY PHOTO

“The board is excited to work with Jeremy as our new CEO and believe that he is well positioned as a local leader and influencer,” Dwelling Place Board President Juan Daniel Castro said in a statement. “His track record in real estate and community development, affordable housing, authentic community engagement, racial equity and all facets of diversity, equity and inclusion is solid and we believe that Dwelling Place will be well positioned under his guidance to thrive in the years to come.”

During his time at LINC Up, DeRoo helped secure more than $100 million in funding for community improvement efforts that resulted in more than 15,000 households participating in community meetings, improvements to 750 homes, training more than 7,000 resident leaders, and creating more than 200 full time jobs.

DeRoo said in a statement that his personal mission aligns with the Dwelling Place, where he said Sturtevant has been an effective leader over the past three decades.

“Here in Kent County, we are experiencing a housing shortage of epic proportion,” DeRoo said. “The city of Grand Rapids will need more than 5,000 additional rental units and nearly 4,000 more owner-occupied units by 2025 to satisfy demand. I believe with the experienced and talented staff at Dwelling Place, we will continue to move forward and provide the stellar services and programs our neighbors and community deserve, including the addressing of the housing shortage.”

As CEO, DeRoo will work with the Dwelling Place staff and board to ensure the organization continues adapting to serve the community through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. There will be overlap between DeRoo’s time at Dwelling Place and before Sturtevant retires to provide a smooth transition of leadership.

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to be a part of an organization that has worked to fulfill the hopes and dreams of many people in our community, including my own,” Sturtevant said in a statement. “I was able to gain knowledge and understanding by listening to the indigenous wisdom of those we served. Every community we’ve worked in, I’ve been blessed to see the impact this organization and our outstanding staff has had on individuals and on families, as well as our work to change systems and structures that have been problematic for historically marginalized populations.”