Hispanic Center of West Michigan weighs forming CDFI to serve Latinx community

GRAND RAPIDS — A new community development financial institution could form in West Michigan to support Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Kent County commissioners in December awarded the Hispanic Center of West Michigan $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for consulting work to assess the possible formation of a CDFI or micro-loan programs. The goal: “to remove the barriers from our Latinx individuals, families, and micro/small business to accessing capital,” according to the Hispanic’s Center proposal to the county.

Once a consultant is chosen, the analysis will take at least a year to complete, and will assess needs in the Latino community, identify gaps, and address why Hispanic business owners may not access existing CDFIs that operate in Grand Rapids, said Evelyn Esparza-Gonzalez, executive director of the Hispanic Center of West Michigan.

The analysis also will lay the foundation for forming a new CDFI, if that’s the route pursued, and for providing technical support to Latino entrepreneurs so that the Hispanic Center is prepared to apply for federal designation as a CDFI.

The analysis also could look at whether tight collaborations with existing organizations will fill the need and avoid redundancies with existing programs and efforts, Esparza-Gonzalez said.

Esparza-Gonzalez hopes the analysis can result in “real solutions for our Hispanic community” and can build greater collaboration with existing CDFIs and other organizations.

“We feel like this is a great opportunity for our community so they can have access to capital and start creating wealth within their families to create jobs and to overall just help the local economy,” Esparza-Gonzalez said. “The Hispanic population is the largest minority in Kent County. How do we make sure we support that community and support lifelong solutions so that our community members can have access to better earnings?”

CDFIs specialize in providing financial services to underserved and low-income communities that lack adequate access to financing and capital. They often couple the capital and credit with technical assistance such as education, business coaching and financial counseling.

The idea to consider creating a Hispanic-focused CDFI or other support programs results from small businesses that struggled or closed during the pandemic and needed access to capital, Esparza-Gonzalez said. Lacking its own programming for small businesses, the Hispanic Center referred them to chambers of commerce for help, she said.

In some instances, the businesses were not members of a chamber of commerce or needed more assistance than what was available.

A group of Latino business and community leaders began meeting to address the issue and “we saw access to capital was something needed in our community,” Esparaza-Gonzalez said. By that time, the group had identified successful initiatives in other states and “the CDFI model is one that really got our attention,” she said.

The Hispanic Center connected with national Hispanic support organizations such as San Antonio, Texas-based National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders to discuss forming a CDFI. They offered advice on requirements for an organization to become a CDFI and the kind of support they can offer in a community.

The Hispanic Center decided to pursue ARPA funding from Kent County when it became available.