Kalamazoo Institute of Arts receives $65,000 grant for temporary exhibition

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts recently received a $65,000 grant from the Terra Foundation for American Art as part of a nationwide initiative.

The Chicago-based Terra Foundation — which supports American art exhibitions, projects, academic research and publications — awarded the funds to support a temporary exhibition titled “Art, Music, Feminism & the Mid-Century Quest for Change.”

The exhibit, which will be displayed in 2022, focuses on the music industry in the 1950s when women were starting to find their voice in a male-dominated industry and society.

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts was one of 35 organizations across 30 different states to receive a portion of the $2.5 million in grant money.

The funds are tied to Terra Foundation’s two-year Re-envisioning Permanent Collections initiative aimed at encouraging museums to explore their collections more deeply to reveal the artworks and voices that have shaped the cultural heritage, with a priority on equity and inclusion, according to a statement.

The grants support the reinstallation of permanent collections as well as the development of temporary exhibitions drawn from museum collections.

“These projects reflect the important work being done in the field to expand narratives of American art in order to embrace more inclusive histories that reflect a diversity of voices and experiences in the telling of those stories,” Terra Foundation President and CEO Sharon Corwin said in a statement. “We share this commitment to re-envisioning American art history and are honored to support these grant recipients from across the country in realizing their projects.”

Terra Foundation considers this latest initiative as phase two of its recovery grant program aimed at providing support for museums and arts organizations that have encountered financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, and subsequent museum closures, the Terra Foundation has provided immediate assistance for many organizations around the country. This is the KIA’s first grant from the Terra Foundation.