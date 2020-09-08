Kent County issues $2.3 million in pandemic grants to area nonprofits

Kent County and the Heart of West Michigan United Way have issued more than $2.3 million in pandemic relief grants to area nonprofits while more is on the way.

Officials on Tuesday announced dozens of first-round recipients of funding from the Kent County Non-Profit Organization COVID-19 Grant Fund.

The $9.5 million fund consists of federal CARES Act dollars recently allocated by the Kent County Board of Commissioners, designed to benefit local 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) nonprofit health and human service organizations serving individuals and communities that have been affected by COVID-19.

The first round included the disbursement of 71 checks totaling more than $2.3 million. Check sums ranged from $5,000 to $150,000.

An additional $1.4 million will be directed to 19 different organizations once they complete the required paperwork, officials said.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way published a full list of recipients on its website, which includes a variety of faith-based, cultural, social and health care nonprofits.

“The pandemic has changed the level of need in our community, with many finding themselves suddenly requiring assistance for the first time,” Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter said in a statement. “We remain committed to helping our non-profit partners address critical needs such as food assistance, mental and physical health services, and other programs to help people get back on their feet.”

County officials also reported the demographics of those who benefit from organizations that received funding include 20.9 percent African American/Black, 20.3 percent Hispanic/Latino, 16.9 percent White/Caucasian, 12.2 percent multi-racial or other race, 9.5 percent Asian, 7.4 percent Native American and 1.4 percent Pacific Islander.

The Kent County Non-Profit Organization COVID-19 Grant Fund has received 194 applicants to date, which include 112 nonprofits that qualify for short-term relief grants.