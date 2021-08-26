LINC UP names LaKiya Thompson Jenkins as new executive director

GRAND RAPIDS — Community development organization LINC UP has named LaKiya Thompson Jenkins as the nonprofit’s new executive director.

Thompson Jenkins currently serves as LINC UP’s director of operations and has worked at the organization in various roles for the past 11 years. The board’s search for a new executive director was focused on looking for an internal, highly qualified candidate to replace former executive director, Jeremy DeRoo, who became CEO of Dwelling Place.

“Lakiya will work with the board and staff to continue implementing the 2021-2023 strategic plan and expand opportunities in neighborhoods on the southeast and southwest sides of Grand Rapids,” LINC UP Board Chairperson Heather Rosema said in a statement. “She has our full support and trust, and we couldn’t be more excited for her to step into this leadership role.”

Thompson Jenkins said she is “honored to step into this new role,” which she will begin after Sept. 6.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as LINC UP’s executive director,” Thompson Jenkins said in a statement. “Our work is to create opportunities for the community to grow and advance. We must continue being strategic to create more affordable housing and advocate for a more equitable Grand Rapids.”