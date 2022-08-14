Longtime Amway employee joins Guiding Light leadership team

Grand Rapids-based Guiding Light Mission Inc. has tapped a longtime Amway Corp. community relations specialist to lead the nonprofit’s fundraising and communications.

David Madiol started last month as Guiding Light’s development and communications director after serving nearly 27 years with Amway, most recently as its head of global corporate social responsibility and West Michigan community relations.

Guiding Light focuses on helping men recover from substance use addiction and homelessness, find work and return to society through its Recovery program, the social enterprise Iron House sober-living community, and the Job Post staffing firm.

Madiol grew familiar with local nonprofits while managing Amway’s grant programs and volunteering efforts, which helped guide him into the new position.

“I knew what I really wanted to do for this next chapter of my life was to work in Grand Rapids in a nonprofit role, to give back to the community,” Madiol said.

The new position places him on the other side of the corporate philanthropy equation, Madiol added.

“The experience that I had in the nonprofit world and seeing the philanthropic environment here in West Michigan really enticed me,” he said.

Madiol also was excited by the prospect of joining a relatively new leadership team and helping to develop new goals for the organization.

“I do come to the table with a large amount of community contacts,” he said.

Guiding Light leadership is in the midst of expanding the 93-year-old nonprofit’s recovery program. Over the past decade, the organization has shifted its focus from a traditional shelter to a program-based nonprofit that helps people recover and return to work.

“We have this unbelievably great recovery model here … it’s incredibly effective,” Madiol said of the donation-funded program that’s free for participants.

In his new role, Madiol will develop strategy and lead action plans to sustain and increase Guiding Light’s donor base.