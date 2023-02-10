MacKenzie Scott’s $226M to Michigan nonprofits ‘changed the face of philanthropy’

William Coderre received a “cryptic” email last summer saying a private philanthropist wanted to donate $1.1 million to his organization.

Coderre, president and CEO of Kentwood-based Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes, shrugged off the message as another in an endless stream of spam emails the organization receives.

“I get this cryptic email that a generous philanthropist would like to give our organization money,” Coderre said. “With spam, we are constantly getting emails that someone wants to give us money … so I’m skeptical.”

However, Coderre received a phone call from Seattle a few days later. It was from the office of billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. The email was real: Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes would be awarded $1.1 million in unrestricted funds from Scott.

The donation is the most significant operational gift Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes has ever received, part of the larger $38.8 million Scott gave to Junior Achievement USA, to support its mission of teaching financial literacy, work readiness, entrepreneurship and economic awareness to more than 20,000 students statewide.

Coderre said the money will be directed toward long-term investments, a fund to support rural Michigan students, and diversity and inclusion training programs, among other initiatives.

Scott’s donation represented nearly one-third of Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes’ total revenues from the prior 2021-22 fiscal year, and was nearly the same amount as the organization’s public contributions that year, according to its most recent annual report.

“It was just a tremendous call,” Coderre said. “A gift like this is really transformative to an organization.”

Deploying funds

So far, Scott has deployed more than $226 million in surprise donations to 37 Michigan nonprofits. The selected organizations cover issues from food insecurity to affordable housing and are mainly concentrated in southeastern Michigan, where the majority of the state’s nonprofits are housed.

Kelley Kuhn, president and CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association, told MiBiz that these donations have been instrumental for the state.

“Needs in our communities continue to be great as the cost of food and other basic needs have increased,” Kuhn said. “Michigan’s nonprofits play a key role in keeping the state’s economy moving and are providing critical services to our local communities and families.”

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is the fourth wealthiest woman in the world and owns a 4-percent stake in Amazon. Since 2020, Scott has awarded more than $14 billion to 1,604 organizations nationwide, part of her pledge to give away more than half of her wealth.

For years, Scott’s donations were largely a mystery, though the recipients tend to be large national nonprofits with local affiliates and which never requested the funds. However, Scott in December 2022 launched Yield Giving to track the recipients and amounts given to support nonprofits.

Researchers also have studied Scott’s philanthropic behavior, noting that the donations have altered the industry by their rapid and —until recently — relatively secretive deployment.

The median operating budget of nearly 300 organizations that received Scott funds between the summers of 2020 and 2021 was $8 million, according to a Center for Effective Philanthropy survey of the nonprofits. More than half of the surveyed organizations were led by women and people of color, while nearly all of the organizations said the Scott funding will “significantly strengthen” their organization’s ability to achieve its mission and “significantly or moderately” contribute to advancing racial equity.

‘I was just shocked’

In December 2020, Communities in Schools of Michigan Inc. was notified that it would receive $2.25 million from Scott. It was part of a larger package of $133.5 million donated to the national Communities in Schools (CIS) organization.

“I got the call, and I was just shocked,” said Mallory DePrekel, CEO of CIS of Michigan, which has local chapters throughout the state. “This is the kind of money that you read about and think, ‘Oh, that’d be nice to get,’ but you never actually think you’re getting it.”

The Scott donation is the largest unrestricted grant Michigan CIS has ever received. It increased the organization’s operating budget by more than 50 percent. DePrekel said $250,000 has been allocated to long-term investments and the remaining $2 million to operations, including strategic hiring, cost-of-living salary adjustments and employee paternity leave.

“I think this has changed the face of philanthropy,” DePrekel said of Scott’s donations. “You can’t just give to the visible items. You have to give to the people, and that comes with extra costs.”

Over the past four years, Michigan CIS has expanded its reach from four to 73 schools, connecting more than 55,000 students with support networks and community resources.

“People forget about Michigan a lot,” DePrekel said of the national philanthropy sector. “I think the MacKenzie Scott money has shown that Michigan matters.”