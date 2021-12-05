Michigan Nonprofit Association names Kelley Kuhn as president and CEO

The Michigan Nonprofit Association last week named longtime Vice President Kelley Kuhn as its next president and CEO.

Kuhn is replacing Donna Murray-Brown, who in June announced her resignation because of a spousal job change out of state. Kuhn’s appointment is effective on Jan. 1.

“As difficult as it is for me to leave the Michigan Nonprofit Association, I am overjoyed to know that it is going to be in the hands of Kelley Kuhn’s proven leadership,” Murray-Brown said in a statement.

“I have had the pleasure to serve Michigan’s nonprofit sector alongside Kelley Kuhn for the last 12 years. Her thoughtful leadership, coupled with her heart for doing good in communities across the state, will ensure the strength and capacity of the MNA for years to come. I look forward to cheering her on as she accomplishes great things,” said Murray-Brown, who served as CEO since 2013.

Kuhn has been with the organization since 2008, serving as vice president and chief strategy officer. She previously served as executive director of the Jackson Nonprofit Support Center and in roles at the Jackson County Community Foundation and the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

MNA Board Chairperson Scott Schropp said Kuhn was selected following a national search that included more than 160 applicants from across the U.S., “but Kelley’s credentials and proven, capable leadership were unsurpassed. Moreover, her demonstrated leadership in supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for all Michigan residents is in keeping with our future efforts.”

Founded in 1990, MNA has offices in Lansing and Detroit and its membership is open to all Michigan nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations. The organization reported more than $10.4 million in revenues in 2020, mostly from contributions and grants, and a net fund balance of more than $4.8 million, according to filings with the Internal Revenue Service.