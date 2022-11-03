Video Q&A: Council of Michigan Foundations leader shares philanthropy sector outlook

Council of Michigan Foundations President and CEO Kyle Caldwell recently spoke with MiBiz to discuss his outlook for the philanthropy sector heading into 2023.

In the interview above, Caldwell covers emerging trends in giving as well as long-term concerns that will necessitate new strategies as nonprofit leaders seek funding for future generations.

Kyle Caldwell. COURTESY PHOTO

As well, Caldwell discusses ways in which the nonprofit and financial sectors are helping to build generational wealth in underserved communities, and the role that foundations can play in helping to distribute federal COVID-19 stimulus funding.