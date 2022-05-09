World Renew nonprofit moves into newly constructed headquarters

BYRON CENTER — A nonprofit that helps rebuild homes following natural disasters has moved into a newly constructed building in Byron Center after previously working from two separate locations.

World Renew recently moved into its new 31,000-square-foot headquarters at 8970 Byron Commerce Drive SW. The structure built by Pinnacle Construction Group has another 6,500 square feet of space that World Renew plans to rent out to another tenant to create a revenue stream.

The nonprofit was previously working out of separate spaces on 28th Street as well as an office on 76th Street. World Renew worked with Colliers International West Michigan to secure its new space, which the nonprofit was able to customize with Pinnacle Construction.

The nonprofit was a “unique client,” with a need for both office and warehouse space, said World Renew Director Carol Bremer-Bennett. The organization can now store supplies for setting up volunteer work sites as well as work in-person in offices, she said.

“Now our staff will be able to do this work so much more effectively,” Bremmer-Bennett said in a statement.

World Renew works to repair homes around the world after natural disasters as well as provide shelter, food and clean water to families who have been displaced by natural disasters.

The building has space for a woodshop where volunteers can learn about carpentry before volunteering after a natural disaster. The space also allows for the construction of items that will be installed in homes being repaired.

“This new building is right-sized for World Renew and its future,” Colliers West Michigan Senior Associate Kristen Moore said in a statement. “It’s streamlined and efficient, with room for World Renew’s offices, supply storage and volunteer training.