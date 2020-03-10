MiBiz hires Balaskovitz as managing editor

GRAND RAPIDS — MiBiz Inc. has hired journalist Andy Balaskovitz as managing editor of its West Michigan business publication.

After being a contributor for the last five years, Balaskovitz has taken over the day-to-day newsroom operations for MiBiz, with responsibility for the print and digital versions of the publication.

Andy Balaskovitz COURTESY PHOTO

As a regular MiBiz contributor, Balaskovitz covered policy and energy issues, which he will continue in his new role.

Balaskovitz has served as a journalism fellow for Midwest Energy News since 2014, and before that was managing editor for alt-weekly Lansing City Pulse. He is a graduate of the journalism program at Michigan State University.

The addition of Balaskovitz to the MiBiz team continues the company’s strategic investment in the newsroom following the launch of a paywall earlier this year.

“Andy’s hire comes as a part of our continued investment in old-school business journalism that sets MiBiz apart from other local media,” Publisher Brian Edwards said. “We are committed to providing readers with in-depth business reporting, analysis and scoops that they won’t find elsewhere in the West Michigan media.”

Editor Joe Boomgaard will remain active in overseeing the MiBiz newsroom and help the publishing company execute on new strategic growth initiatives.