240-unit housing development gets approval from Muskegon

MUSKEGON — A large new housing development in Muskegon has gained support from the city government.

The Docks, a 240-unit housing development between Lake Michigan and Muskegon Lake, received planned unit development approval June 25 from the Muskegon City Commission.

The estimated $100 million project, the largest new housing development in Muskegon since the early 1980s, includes utilizing more than 80 acres of formerly industrial land to build homes, a marina, wetlands and boardwalks.

“We’re pleased that the city planning commission and city commission have approved our project,” Chuck Canestraight, president of property owner Sand Products Corp. (SPC), said in a statement. “We are certain that it will bring much to Muskegon in terms of new residents, tax revenue and business growth within the community.”

SPC has owned the property, once known as Pigeon Hill, since the 1930s and it has remained undeveloped. About 25 percent of the property will remain undeveloped, according to the company.

Damfino Development LLC, a subsidiary of SPC, is the developer on the project.

Preparing the land for roads and utilities is expected to begin this summer. Per planned unit development requirements, the project must be completed within five years and requires additional permitting from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Docks is one of many projects that are expected as Muskegon looks to reshape its formerly industrial waterfront. Several other housing developments are in the works, as the city’s vision for the Muskegon Lake waterfront calls for mixed-use development with a high demand for housing in the area.