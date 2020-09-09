38-unit affordable housing apartment complex planned on GR’s West Side

GRAND RAPIDS — Genesis Non-Profit Housing Corp. is planning a multi-family housing development with 38 apartment units earmarked for affordable housing on the city’s West Side.

Later this month the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request for the properties at 851 Leonard St. NW and 850 and 860 Courtney St. NW. The land planned for the Leonard Apartments development falls in two different zone districts — traditional business area and low density residential — with an irregular lot configuration.

Genesis bought the Leonard Street property for $601,134 on June 21, 2017 from Heritage Associates LLC, according to property records. The developer plans to renovate an existing two-story 11,742-square-foot building that is on the site. It was constructed in 1931 and formerly operated as a funeral home.

The first floor would be repurposed into a community room, property management offices and a meeting space. The second-floor former living quarters would be updated to a two-bedroom apartment and multipurpose room, according to planning documents. Part of the building would be demolished, and three stories of new construction would be built to the east, west and north of the original structure.

The apartment complex would be about 43,276 square feet when construction is complete. The development plans to contain 32 single bedroom apartments measuring 664 square feet, and six apartments with two bedrooms measuring 950 square feet.

The architecture design is planned to highlight the historic two-story structure by making the existing building stand out by using different building materials. A new asphalt parking lot is planned to consist of 33 parking spaces including four accessible spaces that adhere to ADA requirements.

Fifteen apartments would be reserved for permanent supportive housing for residents with special needs, restricted to tenants earning at or below 30 percent of the area median income. The other 23 apartments would be restricted for people earning 40-60 percent of area median income.

Apartments would include full kitchen and in-unit laundry facilities, and residents would have a shared patio space in a courtyard next to the structure.

Construction is anticipated to start in October or November of 2021, and be completed a year later in 2022. Genesis plans on using Low Income Housing Tax Credits for the project.