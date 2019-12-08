Contractors are capping off another busy year for developments across West Michigan.

From the largest mixed-use project in downtown Grand Rapids history, to new modern buildings in historic areas, these are five notable projects from around the region on the radar for MiBiz this year. Here’s a closer look at them.

10 Ionia

Architect: Yamasaki Associates Inc., Troy

Construction manager: Wolverine Building Group Inc., Grand Rapids

Cost: $37 million

Completion: mid 2020

Construction continues on The Hinman Co.’s 13-story, 140,000-square-foot mixed-use hotel building at 10 Ionia Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

The building is rising on a wedge-shaped site bordered by Fulton Street, Louis Street and Ionia Avenue. It was previously a surface parking lot. Multiple stories went up soon after construction began because of the building’s use of precast materials.

Upon completion, the building will offer up to 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 147-room Residence Inn by Marriott extended-stay hotel. The building also features an overhead walkway that will attach to an adjacent parking garage.

Hinman Co. anticipates the project will result in a total capital investment of more than $37 million.

Developers broke ground on the project in early 2019, and expect it to be finished next year.

Muskegon Convention Center

Architect: Progressive AE Inc., Grand Rapids

Construction manager: Clark Construction Co. Inc., Lansing

Cost: $19.5 million

Completion: Targeted for 2021

In an effort to enable Muskegon County to attract larger meetings, trainings, seminars, events and conventions, especially during the winter season, the city of Muskegon has embarked on a $19.5 million downtown convention center project.

The 45,000-square-foot convention center sits on Fourth Street between West Western Avenue and Shoreline Drive, connecting the L.C. Walker Arena and the newly renovated Delta by Marriott Hotel.

The project is a public-private partnership between Muskegon County, the city of Muskegon and Parkland Properties LLC.

Earlier this year, the city approved the sale of $20 million in bonds to fund the construction of the convention center. A 4-percent assessment on hotel rooms in the city will pay off the bonds.

The convention center is expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

The Mill at Vicksburg

Architect: Hopkins Burns Design Studio PLLC, Ann Arbor

Construction manager: Frederick Construction Inc., Vicksburg

Cost: $80 million

Completion: 2023

An $80 million project to transform a long-vacant Southwest Michigan paper mill in the small town of Vicksburg is under construction after developers obtained a large tax incentive from the state.

“We got straight to work,” said Jackie Koney, director of Vicksburg operations for Paper City Development LLC.

The company received the transformational brownfield incentive funding in July from the Michigan Strategic Fund, which provides $30 million of tax capture that will help convert the former Lee Paper Mill into a multi-use venue. It is only the second development in the state to receive the transformational brownfield incentive.

The mixed-use project will transform the historic mill to include a brewery, distillery, beer garden, restaurants, various commercial and residential spaces, a hotel and a museum. The developer’s plans also call for multiple event spaces and an outdoor courtyard for music and other events that can fit up to 10,000 people.

Paper City Development was founded by Vicksburg native Chris Moore, who lives in Seattle and owns software firm Concord Technologies.

Crews are currently working on lead abatement and masonry at the site. Paper City Development expects the first building will be finished by 2022.

“Because the masonry work is so visible, people are seeing now that it’s for real,” Koney said.

Studio Park

Architect: Integrated Architecture LLC, Grand Rapids

Construction manager: Pioneer Construction Inc. and First Companies Inc., both of Grand Rapids

Cost: $160 million

Completion: October 2019

Developers opened the $160 million, 62,500-square-foot Studio Park development at 123 Ionia Ave. SW in October after 17 months of construction.

The development includes restaurants, housing, offices, a hotel and a movie theater, as well as a 960-space parking structure, a 200-seat concert venue dubbed The Listening Room, and an outdoor piazza.

Some structures included in Studio Park aren’t yet finished, including a 105,000-square-foot, $30 million office building at 100 Ottawa Ave. that Olsen Loeks Development LLC announced in March. It will house insurance giant Acrisure LLC, which plans to move 400 jobs to downtown Grand Rapids from Caledonia.

The large and complex project took multiple contractors to meet its aggressive construction timelines. Pioneer Construction Inc. and First Companies Inc., both based in Grand Rapids, served as general contractors and construction managers on the project. The unique approach was needed based on the magnitude of Studio Park, according to developers.

@HomeRealty

Architect: GMB Architecture + Engineering, Holland

Construction manager: T2 Construction Management LLC, Holland

Cost: $6 million

Completion: September 2019

Following large new developments along Eighth Street in Holland in 2018, a West Michigan realty firm has opened a new building in the historic downtown district.

Finished in October, @HomeRealty LLC developed the $6 million, three-story, 20,000-square-foot open concept office building to serve as its Holland office. The company also recently finished a similar building in Grand Haven.

The building at 177 College Ave. stands in contrast to the historic structures that surround it, with modern lines and a glass facade. Inside, the building includes amenities such as a cafe, children’s play area and two-story slide from the second to the first floor.

“We wanted to do a more modern building that can still fit with the older style of Holland,” said Jake Hogeboom, CEO and broker at @HomeRealty. “I think it fits well on that corner.”

The new building houses the realty company as well as its co-working space, plus a showroom for furniture dealer Custer Inc. on the ground floor. With the new buildings,

@HomeRealty has nearly tripled in size, Hogeboom said.