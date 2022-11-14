567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course

ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units.

In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.

The Alpine Township Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request and preliminary development plan for the Wilder Crossings project on Thursday. The request comes from GWCC Holdings LLC, which is registered to Howie Hehrer, land development manager for JTB Homes and Interra Homes.

The developer is requesting a rezoning of the 206-acre, 36-hole golf course located at 2597 Four Mile Road from low-density residential to an “open space neighborhood” planned unit development (PUD).

Hehrer proposed several amendments to Alpine Township staff for the PUD zoning district, some of which were included in changes passed by the planning commission on March 17, and then passed by the township board on April 18. The zoning district was amended to allow more flexibility in residential lot layouts, higher building height and more flexibility in street trees and sidewalk design.

The Wilder Crossings plan is financially feasible under the requested zoning and the reduced setbacks and allowance for up to four-unit buildings, the developer stated in the site plan.

The project would be constructed in phases, with the first phase set to begin in 2023, and full build-out expected to be complete in 2042. Three access points are planned on Four Mile Road, Walker Avenue and Peach Ridge Avenue.

“It is the intent that the development will be phased, keeping portions of the golf course operational while waiting for the construction of initial phases,” according to the developer’s site plan.

Township records show that the property is still registered to Gracewil Country Club owner John Wilson, who could not be reached for comment.

All of the buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for the Wilder Crossings development once golf course operations cease, according to a planning memo from the project’s civil engineer, Nederveld Inc. Property records indicate that the parcel includes six buildings, including a clubhouse and utility and equipment facilities.

The 567 housing units in the site plan comprise 315 single-family lots, 104 detached single-family condos, 84 attached single-family condos across 42 buildings, and 64 attached single-family townhomes across 16 buildings.

Wiler Crossings also calls for a clubhouse, sidewalks, trails, covered seating next to two pickleball courts and a splash pad.

A preliminary site plan for Wilder Crossings was presented to the township planning commission in November 2021, and drew some concerns from surrounding residents about the large number of units planned on the site.

Gracewil Country Club opened in 1929 and has 36 holes open to the public. The country club has banquet and catering facilities and also serves as the home course to the Kenowa Hills golf team.

The Wilder Crossings project is part of a wave of housing development plans that are in various stages of development at current and former Grand Rapids-area golf courses. That includes two projects in Walker at Lincoln Country Club and English Hills Country Club, as MiBiz previously reported.

A developer has also revealed plans to convert the former Pines Golf Course in Wyoming into 722 multi-family units with other amenities, media partner WOOD-TV8 reported this year.

Combined, the golf course redevelopment proposals call for more than 2,100 single-family homes, condos and apartment units.