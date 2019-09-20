ABC announces winners of Excellence in Construction awards

GRAND RAPIDS — Associated Builders and Contractors of Western Michigan has announced the winners of its 33rd annual Excellence in Construction awards.

The awards, which are given to both individuals and companies, celebrate “the best in West Michigan construction,” and recognize “the most innovative and high-quality construction projects, safety efforts and craft professionals.” ABC held an awards ceremony on Thursday at 20 Monroe Live.

Logo by Palazzolo Design COURTESY LOGO

The Safety Award of Excellence General Contractor/Construction Manager went to Kalamazoo-based CSM Group Inc. The Safety Award of Excellence Trade Contractor was awarded to Grand Rapids-based Feyen Zylstra LLC.

The safety awards identify companies that demonstrate commitment to jobsite safety.

The 2019 Craft Professional of the Year, an award given to an individual “who raises the bar for professionals in their skill by exhibiting outstanding craftsmanship and leadership,” was Neal Kooiman, a site foreman at Feyen Zylstra. Holly Wight, journey-level electrician at Control Logic of Michigan, and Gary Peasley, senior project superintendent at Owen-Ames-Kimball Co., were also finalists for the award.

“The Excellence in Construction Awards program is the industry’s leading competition, developed to honor innovative and high-quality merit shop construction projects with awards presented to the top project in each category,” Norm Brady, president and CEO of ABC Western Michigan, said in a statement. “The award honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer.”

Winners were chosen from 84 total projects by construction industry experts who served as judges. Additional categories and winners are: