ABC announces winners of Excellence in Construction awards

GRAND RAPIDS — Associated Builders and Contractors of Western Michigan has announced the winners of its 33rd annual Excellence in Construction awards.
The awards, which are given to both individuals and companies, celebrate “the best in West Michigan construction,” and recognize “the most innovative and high-quality construction projects, safety efforts and craft professionals.” ABC held an awards ceremony on Thursday at 20 Monroe Live.
The Safety Award of Excellence General Contractor/Construction Manager went to Kalamazoo-based CSM Group Inc. The Safety Award of Excellence Trade Contractor was awarded to Grand Rapids-based Feyen Zylstra LLC.
The safety awards identify companies that demonstrate commitment to jobsite safety.
The 2019 Craft Professional of the Year, an award given to an individual “who raises the bar for professionals in their skill by exhibiting outstanding craftsmanship and leadership,” was Neal Kooiman, a site foreman at Feyen Zylstra. Holly Wight, journey-level electrician at Control Logic of Michigan, and Gary Peasley, senior project superintendent at Owen-Ames-Kimball Co., were also finalists for the award.
“The Excellence in Construction Awards program is the industry’s leading competition, developed to honor innovative and high-quality merit shop construction projects with awards presented to the top project in each category,” Norm Brady, president and CEO of ABC Western Michigan, said in a statement. “The award honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer.”
Winners were chosen from 84 total projects by construction industry experts who served as judges. Additional categories and winners are:
- Glazing: Architectural Glass Metals Inc. for Bissell Headquarters
- Masonry: Integrated Exteriors Inc. for Kent County Juvenile Detention Center
- Plumbing: Allied Mechanical Services Inc. for Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, Birthing Center
- Structural Steel: FCC Construction Inc. for Pokagon Health Center
- Process Piping: Allied Mechanical Services for Zoetis, Building 248
- Roofing – Single Ply: Langerak Roof Systems Inc. for Amway, Building 25
- Roofing Other: Wolverine Building Group for Hemisphere Design Works
- Concrete: Burgess Concrete Construction Co. for South Christian High School
- Electrical: Allied Electric Inc. for Kent Quality Foods
- Exterior Finishes: Integrated Exteriors for River Street Commons, A7
- Fire Protection: Brigade Fire Protection Inc. for Foremost Farms
- General Trades: Nugent Builders Inc. for Baypointe Woods, Banquet Facility
- HVAC: Allied Mechanical Services and Van Dyken Mechanical Inc. for South Christian High School
- Interior Finishing: The Bouma Corp. for Embassy Suites
- Low Voltage: Buist Electric Inc. for Service Express
- Historical Construction: Rockford Construction Co. Inc. for Grand Rapids Public Schools, Museum School
- New Construction Less Than $1M: Wolverine Building Group for 40 Acres Restaurant
- New Construction $1-5M: (Tie) Wolverine Building Group for Covenant House and Lakewood Construction for DHE Plumbing & Mechanical LLC, New Headquarters and Warehouse
- New Construction $5-10M: Triangle Associates Inc. for Mercy Health Urgent Care
- New Construction $10-$25M: First Companies Inc. for New Vista
- New Construction more than $25M: Dan Vos Construction Co. for South Christian High School
- Renovation/Addition Less than $1M: BCI Construction LLC for Infusion Associates
- Renovation/Addition $1-5M: Wolverine Building Group for Spectrum Health, Michigan Street Market & Grille
- Renovation/Addition $5-10M: Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Covenant Learning
- Renovation/Addition More than $10M: Elzinga & Volkers Inc., Construction Professionals LLC for Western Theological Seminary, Learning Commons