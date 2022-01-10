Advantage Commercial Real Estate moves office as firm ‘continues to grow’

GRAND RAPIDS — Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services LLC has moved to new offices in its second year as the firm looks to grow its staff and presence in the region.

The commercial real estate brokerage will occupy about 7,000 square feet of a third-floor, fully renovated suite in the Northpointe Bank building at 3333 Deposit Drive NE in Grand Rapids. Advantage Commercial Real Estate is moving from its previous location at 1575 Arboretum Drive SE in the Watermark Tech Office Park in Cascade Township just east of Grand Rapids.

The company was formed in January 2021 by a group of former leaders at Colliers International’s West Michigan office. Former Colliers staff at the new firm include Mark Ansara, John Kuiper, Tim Van Noord, David Rapp, Duke Suwyn, Steve Marcusse, Michael Visser, Gary Albrecht, Trent Wieringa and Mike Murray.

The new location will be an asset to the company and its clients with a more centrally located building that provides an open floor plan and modern amenities, said Advantage Commercial Real Estate CEO John Kuiper.

“This strategic move is necessary as our team here at Advantage continues to grow,” Kuiper said. “We are looking forward to welcoming clients into our new space and hope that it provides a more ideal layout for collaboration among our internal team.”

The firm has a team of about 20 people that it’s looking to grow this year, Kuiper told MiBiz. The new office has capacity for about 35 to 40 people, and Kuiper said Advantage is specifically looking to add property management staff.

“We have no interest in being a 100-person firm, but we absolutely have room for growth,” Kuiper said. “It’s less about finding the right number of people and more about just finding the right people.”

Having an office presence is important for “a number of reasons,” Kuiper added.

“We’ve got enough room at the (new office) to keep our distance as needed. We’re not on top of each other. It’s refreshing to have people in the office day in and day out. The amount of communication that happens bumping into each other in the office is hard to replicate.”

The firm is focused on brokerage services in office, investment sales, vacant land, site selection, multi-family, retail and industrial properties.