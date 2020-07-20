Affordable senior housing planned at Dominican Sisters’ Grand Rapids campus

GRAND RAPIDS — The Dominican Sisters-Grand Rapids have reached an agreement to redevelop an iconic part of their campus into affordable senior housing.

The religious order plans to transfer what’s known as the Motherhouse at its 34-acre Marywood campus to Third Coast Development LLC and the PK Development Group.

The agreement “honors the original intent for the Motherhouse, which was built not only as housing for the Sisters, but as a place of mission and ministry,” Sister Sandra Delgado, prioress for the Dominican Sisters-Grand Rapids, said in a news release.

“While the composition of the property will change, neither our mission nor our ministries are tethered to the bricks and mortar of our buildings. This is an initial step with many additional decisions yet to be made,” Delgado said. “We cannot predict at this point what our ministries will look like but we look forward to all the new ways they will continue, including this next phase with 3CPK and the senior community they will build. We will be interested in continued work with them in the future.”

The Dominican Sisters will still live in other portions of the campus, including Aquinata Hall as an assisted living residence primarily for the Sisters. They will continue to own and operate the former Marywood Health Center as their new residence.

Developers expect to finalize plans within 18 months for redeveloping the Motherhouse for low-income seniors using tax credits.

“We want to develop this senior community so that all parties involved will be proud, especially the Sisters, but also the immediate neighbors, new residents, and the community in general,” said Brad Rosely, a principal at Third Coast Development.