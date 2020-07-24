Alro Plastics plans Kentwood facility for spring 2021

KENTWOOD — Alro Plastics has a new Grand Rapids-area location slated to open in the coming spring.

The Jackson-based provider of plastic products announced that it is constructing a 160,000 square foot facility located near the intersection of 60th Street and Patterson Avenue in Kentwood, near the Pyramid Campus for Switch Grand Rapids and nestled along M-6.

Alro Plastics will run sales, fabrication, logistics and warehousing out of 65,000 square feet of the space.

Wolverine Building Co. was hired for the construction project and will begin once Dykema Excavating completes site preparation work.

Alro Plastics is also working with Robert Grooters Development Co. on the project. Alro Plastics will own the building, which is designed for light manufacturing and warehousing. The remaining space will eventually be up for lease, according to Kyle Grooters, leasing agent with Robert Grooters.

The space available for eventual lease can include either two suites of 48,125 square feet or one combined suite of 96,250 square feet. Tenants can also build offices upon approval of the landlord.

The Alro Plastics division formed in 1987 to provide Alro Steel clients with a variety of plastic products. The company specializes in next-day delivery and cut-to-size processing.