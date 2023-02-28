Apartments to replace vacant commercial space at 15-story Exchange Building in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO — The developer of a 15-story mixed-use project in downtown Kalamazoo will now fill one floor with 21 apartments instead of initially planned commercial space, which became “extremely challenging” to fill as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board this morning approved the amended plan at the Exchange Building project led by Kalamazoo-based PlazaCorp Realty Advisors Inc. The board approved a $6.4 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program loan for the project in December 2016, and thus needed to sign off on the amended plan.

Completed roughly three years ago, the development at 155 W. Michigan Ave. contains 131 market rate apartments, a parking ramp with 319 spaces and about 58,720 square feet of commercial space.

The developer will convert the entire, 25,603-square-foot seventh floor into apartment units rather than initially planned office space.

“Obviously with COVID-19 and the change in the office market and office environment and a lot of remote and hybrid work, that space has been extremely challenging for them to fill,” Debbie Stehlik, commercial real estate investment manager for the Michigan Economic Development Corp., said during a media briefing call today. “We’ve seen that with other projects as well for the same reason — the demand for office space is not as brisk as it has been in the past.”

As of December 2022, all but one of the 131 apartment units and 60 percent of commercial space in the Exchange Building was leased out, with most of the vacancy located on the seventh floor, according to an MEDC memo about the project.

The MEDC has approved several amendments to the initial $6.4 million incentive package for the Exchange Building, including financing extensions partly attributed to the pandemic’s effect on the project timeline. Most recently, the senior lender for the development changed from TCF Bank (formerly Huntington Bank) to Fifth Third Bank, which provided a more favorable interest rate, according to the MEDC memo.

Representatives from PlazaCorp Realty Advisors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.