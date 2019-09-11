Ascension Borgess purchases land in WMU Business park

KALAMAZOO — Ascension Borgess Hospital has purchased 8.2 acres of land from Western Michigan University for the future development of outpatient services.

The sale was approved by the WMU Board of Trustees on Wednesday. The land is part of the second phase of the university’s Business Technology and Research Park located west of Drake Road and east of U.S. 131. The university received approval to begin selling parcels in the business park in July.

President Peter Bergmann COURTESY PHOTO

“We are pleased at successfully completing the first step in yet another Ascension Borgess expansion initiative,” Ascension President Peter Bergmann said in a statement. “We are committed to continuing to expand access to services that will provide compassionate, personalized healthcare for residents of Kalamazoo and our surrounding communities where, when and how is most convenient for them.”

Ascension is still finalizing design plans and determining what services will be included in the project.

The second phase of the BTR Park has been in the works for the last few years. This is the first land purchase WMU authorized in this phase.

The first phase of the BTR Park was established in 2002 at WMU’s Parkview Campus. It is home to about 40 companies, according to the university, and is meant to attract and incubate new business and establish new partnerships, economic development and opportunities for students.

All of the parcels in the original BTR Park have been developed or are under option, which led the university to expand into the new phase, as MiBiz previously reported.