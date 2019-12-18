OSHTEMO TWP. — Ascension Borgess plans to build a $20 million new cancer center on one of Western Michigan University’s campuses near Kalamazoo.

The health system expects the 38,000-square-foot Ascension Borgess Cancer Center to open in 2021 at the intersection of Stadium Drive and Drake Road in Oshtemo Township.

Ascension Borgess plans to offer medical oncology, hematology and infusion outpatient services.

“We have a proud history of providing healthcare in Kalamazoo for more than 130 years, and we recognize the importance of expanding our services to meet the community’s changing needs,” Peter Bergmann, president and CEO of Ascension Borgess, said in a statement. “This cancer center will offer convenient access to services for our patients in the greater Kalamazoo area.”

The new facility will be within the second phase of Western Michigan University’s Business Technology and Research Park. An affiliate of Ascension Borgess purchased the 8.2-acre site in July for $500,000, as MiBiz previously reported. The deal marked the first sale approved by the WMU board in the second phase of the BTR Park, which was initially established in 2002 at the Parkview Campus and is home to 40 companies.

Ascension Borgess said it picked the location primarily for its location near US-131.

Dallas-based architecture firm HKS Inc. is designing the cancer center, which will be built by Portage-based general contractor AVB Inc.

The announcement of the Ascension Borgess facility follows a 2018 decision by West Michigan Cancer Center and Institute for Blood Disorders, a partnership between Ascension Borgess and Bronson Healthcare, to transition medical oncology and infusion services to each hospital. The move will allow both hospitals to integrate all of the medical care that cancer patients require and provide continuity and coordination of care through their electronic medical records, as MiBiz previously reported.

The shifting model also was driven by capacity issues at the West Michigan Cancer Center that arose as most cancer patients today are treated as outpatients.

For its part, crosstown competitor Bronson Healthcare detailed plans in March to develop a $60 million five-story, 85,000-square-foot outpatient cancer pavilion at its downtown Kalamazoo campus. The project is also targeted to finish in 2021.