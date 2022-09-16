Associated Builders and Contractors of West Michigan presents annual construction awards

GRAND RAPIDS — The Associated Builders and Contractors West Michigan chapter (ABC/WMC) recognized several contractors and projects as part of its annual Excellence in Construction Awards.

“The Excellence in Construction Awards recognizes and celebrates outstanding projects, people and safety performance by ABC Western Michigan chapter members,” ABC/WMC President and CEO Greg George said in a statement. “It is our honor to call attention to the highest quality and innovation in merit shop construction. The 90 projects submitted this year showcase how ABC Western Michigan members continue to raise standards throughout the industry.”

The awards were presented to construction companies in the trade association on Sept. 15 during a ceremony at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in downtown Grand Rapids. The award ceremony highlighted companies’ safety efforts, individual tradespeople and specific projects.

ABC/WMC also awarded the Safety Award of Excellence to Erhardt Construction Co. in the general contractor/construction manager category, and to HighPoint Electric in the trade contractor category.

The Craft Professional of the Year Award was presented to Jeff Hoeks, a journeyman electrician, field operations manager at Feyen Zylstra. The two other finalists for the award were Tom Waldner, a carpenter foreman at Lakewood Construction, and Blane Lester, concrete superintendent at Kent Companies.

The award aims to recognize individuals who set a high standard for professionals in their craft and demonstrates a passion for the trade. The winner of the Craft Professional of the Year is considered a master of skills in their field.

Construction groups were also awarded for specific projects in 24 other categories:

Concrete: VanLaan Concrete Construction Inc. for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park – Bissell Corridor

for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park – Bissell Corridor Electrical: Buist Electric for Graphic Packaging – Boiler House

for Graphic Packaging – Boiler House Exterior Finishes: Architectural Glass & Metals Inc. for 180 E. Water Street (Warner Building)

for 180 E. Water Street (Warner Building) Fire Protection: Total Fire Protection Inc. for 200 Monroe

for 200 Monroe General Trades: Rockford Construction for Continuum Ventures

for Continuum Ventures Glazing: Architectural Glass & Metals Inc. for 180 E. Water Street (Warner Building)

for 180 E. Water Street (Warner Building) HVAC: Northwest Kent Mechanical Co. for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park – Welcome Center

for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park – Welcome Center Interior Finishing – Less than $1 million: Ritsema Associates for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park – Welcome Center

for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park – Welcome Center Interior Finishing – More than $1 million: Sobie Company Inc. for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park – Welcome Center

for Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park – Welcome Center Interior Finishing – Flooring: Ritsema Associates for Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids

for Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids Low Voltage: Feyen Zylstra LLC for Medical Technology Company

for Medical Technology Company Miscellaneous Steel: FCC Construction Inc. for Fruitport Community Schools – Fruitport High School

for Fruitport Community Schools – Fruitport High School Plumbing: Allied Mechanical Services for Holland Hospital – Boven Birth Center

for Holland Hospital – Boven Birth Center Process Piping: DHE Plumbing & Mechanical for City of Grand Rapids – Water Filtration Plant

for City of Grand Rapids – Water Filtration Plant Precast Concrete: Pioneer Construction for The Leonard

for The Leonard Structural Steel: Dan Vos Construction Co. for King Milling McQueen Building

General Contractor / Construction Manager Categories