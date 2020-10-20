Bazzani Building developing mixed-use project, new headquarters in GR

GRAND RAPIDS — Bazzani Building Co. is moving its offices from Wealthy Street to a property it is redeveloping as part of a mixed-use project on the city’s West Side.

The 16,133-square-foot brick facility at 730 Leonard St. NW was originally constructed as a warehouse and is currently vacant except for Chaser Apparel, which will continue to operate in the space. Construction is set to begin at the end of 2020 to convert the space into 10 studio and eight single-bedroom apartments along with Chase Apparel’s and Bazzani’s new offices.

Bazzani leases space at 959 Wealthy St. SE, and is in the process of closing on purchasing the Leonard Street building, Bazzani Director of Marketing Heather Coyne told MiBiz. Bazzani’s five full-time employees are expected to move into the new office in May 2021, Coyne said.

“The neighborhood has a lot to offer and there is certainly demand for housing and retail space,” Coyne said.

The buildings at 730 Leonard were built in 1927 and are currently owned by Chaser Land Development LLC, which acquired the building in 2005, according to property records.

The project has received Special Land Use approval from the Grand Rapids Planning Commission and will be considered by the West Side Corridor Improvement Authority on Nov. 6. It’s slated for consideration by the Grand Rapids City Commission on Dec. 1.

Bazzani specializes in developing environmentally responsible projects. The company started construction nearly a year ago on the Bradford Station sustainable housing project in Grand Rapids’ Belknap Lookout neighborhood that will be powered by renewable energy. Housing applications at the Bradford Station project will be accepted starting Nov. 1, Coyne said.

The Leonard Street project will be LEED-certified and comply with the Grand Rapids 2030 District initiative, a broader effort to reduce buildings’ energy consumption throughout the city.

“We’re very excited because we feel there is a need for additional market rate housing in that neighborhood and we pride ourselves in providing environmentally responsible, right-sized units that are efficient and high-end,” Coyne said. “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to offer some nice housing in that area.”

The new apartments will include balconies and stainless steel appliances. Rent price points will range from $900 to $1,100 a month.

“Bazzani Building Co. has been a big part of the Wealthy Street neighborhood,” Bazzani President Peter Skornia said in a statement. “We are leaving a great space for future tenants and look forward to our new location as a member of the West Leonard Business Association.”