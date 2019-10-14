Published in Real Estate/Development
Bill &amp; Paul’s Sporthaus expanding in Ada COURTESY RENDERING

Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus expanding in Ada

BY Monday, October 14, 2019 03:16pm

ADA — Retailer Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus is expanding in Ada with Beyond by Bill & Paul’s, an outdoor lifestyle, clothing, footwear and accessories store.

The new 3,669-square-foot store is under construction at 551 Settlers Drive, part of the redeveloped village center in Ada.

Development of the new store comes after the owner of Bill & Paul’s renovated the company’s existing store at 1200 East Paris Ave. SE. 

“Beyond will provide the same experience that Bill & Paul’s customers are accustomed to by offering the highest quality outdoor apparel and accessories that will allow our customers to design their next adventure,” Ryan Dean, general manager, said in a statement. “While Beyond will allow us to expand the Bill & Paul’s experience to Ada Village, our East Paris store will continue to be the primary destination for outdoor equipment, including skis, snowboards, kayaks and camping gear.”

The retail operation, a dba of Delta Victor Sporthaus LLC, is owned by Dan DeVos and Pamella DeVos, who acquired it from its founders in 2016.

The company is working with Grand Rapids-based Integrated Architecture LLC and Grand-Rapids based First Companies Inc. on the design and construction of the new Ada Village store, which is scheduled to open next spring.

Sydney Smith

Staff Writer, covers real estate and economic development
