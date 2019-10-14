Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus expanding in Ada

ADA — Retailer Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus is expanding in Ada with Beyond by Bill & Paul’s, an outdoor lifestyle, clothing, footwear and accessories store.

The new 3,669-square-foot store is under construction at 551 Settlers Drive, part of the redeveloped village center in Ada.

Development of the new store comes after the owner of Bill & Paul’s renovated the company’s existing store at 1200 East Paris Ave. SE.

“Beyond will provide the same experience that Bill & Paul’s customers are accustomed to by offering the highest quality outdoor apparel and accessories that will allow our customers to design their next adventure,” Ryan Dean, general manager, said in a statement. “While Beyond will allow us to expand the Bill & Paul’s experience to Ada Village, our East Paris store will continue to be the primary destination for outdoor equipment, including skis, snowboards, kayaks and camping gear.”

The retail operation, a dba of Delta Victor Sporthaus LLC, is owned by Dan DeVos and Pamella DeVos, who acquired it from its founders in 2016.

The company is working with Grand Rapids-based Integrated Architecture LLC and Grand-Rapids based First Companies Inc. on the design and construction of the new Ada Village store, which is scheduled to open next spring.