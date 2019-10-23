Published in Real Estate/Development

Blain’s Farm & Fleet coming to Walker

WALKER — Blain’s Farm & Fleet has announced its fifth location in Michigan, to be located in the Standle Shopping District in Walker.

The 106,000-square-foot store will be built next to Meijer, at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive. Blain’s aims to open the store in fall 2020. 

The Janesville, Wis.-based company, a discount retailer that sells a variety of home and outdoor items, anticipates the new store will result in the creation of 100 full-time and part-time jobs.

The announcement of a Walker store comes after the opening of a new Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Holland earlier this month. The Walker store will increase the number of Blain’s to 43 across Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa.

