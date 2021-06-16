Bobcat Bonnie’s restaurant coming to Grand Rapids’ Breton Village in fall 2021

GRAND RAPIDS — Detroit-based Bobcat Bonnie’s restaurant is planning to open its first West Michigan location at the former Houlihan’s Restaurant and Bar in Breton Village.

Bobcat Bonnie’s is expected to open this fall at 1968 Breton Road SE. The Grand Rapids location is expected to create 50 jobs in the 5,687-square-foot space where Houlihan’s closed in late 2019. The former chain restaurant abruptly closed during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings after operating in Breton Village for seven years.

“This is an exciting move for us as we open a location in what is essentially my hometown,” Bobcat Bonnie’s Owner Matt Buskard said in a statement.

The first Bobcat Bonnie’s location opened in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood in 2015. The restaurant group has locations in Ferndale, Wyandotte, Ypsilanti and Clinton Township. Another location is set to open in July 2021 in Toledo, Ohio.

“Breton Village has always focused on introducing new market unique brands to the community,” Scott Wierda, managing partner of CWD Real Estate Investment LLC, said in a statement. “Bringing a business like Bobcat Bonnie’s to the area complements the existing retail experience and will be great for the families in the area.”

Each of the restaurant’s existing locations opened in former restaurant spaces. MiBiz media partner WOOD-TV8 reported today that Bobcat Bonnie’s is known for its brunch menu and is confident about finding workers by offering pay at $15 an hour with benefits.