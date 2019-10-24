Published in Real Estate/Development

Cascade Township considers relocating government offices to ADAC headquarters facility

Thursday, October 24, 2019

CASCADE TWP. — Cascade Township officials are exploring the use of a vacant manufacturing headquarters facility as a potential site for consolidated township offices. 

The Cascade Township Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved signing a $1.4 million purchase agreement for a 12,930-square-foot building and property at 5920 Tahoe Drive SE. 

The site is currently the headquarters of ADAC Automotive Inc., a manufacturer of automotive door handles and exterior mirrors. However, the company expects to move out upon completion of its new $23.5 million, 56,000-square-foot corporate headquarters on Eagle Drive in Cascade Township. 

The Tahoe Drive facility would provide the township enough space to allow all departments to work under the same roof, according to a statement.  

“The former ADAC Automotive space checks a lot of the boxes for us,” Township Manager Ben Swayze said in a statement. “It is an existing facility in good shape that will require some remodeling. It could provide us with enough space to consolidate all our departments, including the building department, and save the additional rent and utility costs we are currently paying at that location.”

The township hall is currently located at 2865 Thornhills Ave. SE, while the building department’s offices are at 3040 Charlevoix Dr. SE. 

Swayze added “facilities of this caliber” are rare in the market. The township has until mid-December to conduct due diligence on the property before the sale is final.

