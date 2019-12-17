CASCADE TWP. — Cascade Township officials have voted to purchase a facility to use for its consolidated township offices.

The Cascade Township Board of Trustees voted this month to purchase the former ADAC Automotive Inc. headquarters facility at 5920 Tahoe Drive SE for $1.4 million. The facility features 12,930 square feet of space on 1.23 acres in Centennial Park.

Cascade Township Manager Ben Swayze COURTESY PHOTO

The move will allow all township departments to be in the same building, as MiBiz previously reported.

“Relocating the offices to the Tahoe Drive site allows all administrative functions to be in one building, saving significant funds and increasing efficiency, while avoiding property acquisition costs,” Township Manager Ben Swayze said in a statement.

Cascade Township is working with Grand Rapids-based Progressive AE Inc. to renovate the building. The renovations are expected to begin in early 2020, and the township hopes top move in during the summer.

ADAC Automotive, a manufacturer of automotive door handles and exterior mirrors, recently completed its move into a $23.5 million 56,000-square-foot corporate headquarters on Eagle Drive in Cascade Township.