Charlotte ag business acquired by industry mainstay

CHARLOTTE — Grain handler and exporter Citizens LLC is being acquired by a fellow Michigan business with deep roots in the industry.

Frankenmuth-based Star of the West Milling Co. recently announced that it would be acquiring Citizens in a move to expand its capabilities across service areas including grain receiving, agronomy services and food-grade soybean exports.

Citizens LLC

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Charlotte-based Citizens was founded in 1988 as a grain elevator and now operates out of five facilities — two located in Charlotte in addition to locations in Potterville, Vermontville and Battle Creek.

With a team of 30 employees, Citizens serves more than 300 farmers throughout much of the state and small portions of Ohio and Indiana.

“Star of the West Milling Company is one of the oldest and most respected, successful independent agricultural businesses in Michigan,” Bob Mansfield, founder and president of Citizens LLC, said in a statement.

“Star of the West is a local company known for being good stewards of their customers, employees, and Michigan farmers, and I am proud to have them build on the success we have achieved at Citizens LLC since 1987,” he added.

Citizens found a buyer in a company with more than 150 years in the business.

Star of the West operates five mills in four states, including Ohio, Indiana and New York.

“This acquisition brings together two successful companies that share strong Michigan roots, global business relationships and a track record of success serving our farmers, customers and employees,” Jim Howe, president and CEO of Star of the West, said in a statement. “With much in common between our two companies, this acquisition aims to leverage shared areas of expertise to deliver strong results and continue growing Michigan agriculture.”