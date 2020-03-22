Chicago company plans large marijuana complex in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK — After scrapping plans in Muskegon County, the creators of a large agricultural and industrial complex for growing cannabis have decided to locate in the Cereal City.

Chicago-based DB3 Agricultural Solutions LLC told MiBiz it has a purchase agreement in place for a vacant 100-acre property within Fort Custer Industrial Park, the largest industrial park in the state, where it plans to build the 5 million-square-foot facility.

The project will include custom “condos” for marijuana growing and processing businesses. The location also will feature an on-site bank as well as a testing facility for the tenants, said Stevan Bratic, managing director of Bratic Enterprises LLC, an energy and sustainability consulting firm that is serving as a consultant for DB3 on the project.

The condominium structure will allow for marijuana businesses to lease, lease-to-own, or buy space in the campus.

DB3 previously planned to locate the facility at 500 Agard Road in Dalton Township, but told MiBiz in November that it was no longer interested in the site because of ongoing contamination remediation taking place.

“It’s unfortunate because we were hoping to give back to the city of Muskegon with jobs,” Bratic told MiBiz. “Battle Creek is so progressive. They’re a lot more advanced and they’re doing very well. There’s going to be some positive things we’re going to be able to do in the community.”

Robert Corder, vice president of business attraction at Battle Creek Unlimited, the economic development agency in Battle Creek, said the property sale had not yet closed as DB3 works to complete due diligence on the property.

Battle Creek Unlimited also markets Fort Custer Industrial Park to potential businesses.

Corder said the industrial park is ideal for large developments because of the utilities infrastructure it already has in place.

The development itself can happen based on the zoning for the industrial park, although the marijuana companies would need to be licensed and approved by local boards. Corder estimated the deal for the property could be finalized in April or May, and DB3 hopes to break ground later this year.